H&M's New Little Black Dress collection: LBD love!

 
H&M's New Little Black Dress collection: LBD love!
H&M's New Little Black Dress collection: LBD love!

H&M's New Little Black Dress collection

We love a little black dress at this time of year - they go with everything and are a sure fire way to make you look amazing, sexy, sophisticated and slimmer!

No wonder they're a wardrobe staple.

That's why we are all kinds of crazy about H&M's latest collection of figure perfecting little black dresses - which all look AH-mazing and are all under £30.00!

We can depend on this high street institution to sympathise with our recessionista fashion conumdrums.

With A-line smock dresses, body cons, sheer panels and sequins just head to H&M for a little black dress that's guaranteed to make your body and your bank balance look and feel fabulous this season!

First up is this T-shirt style number - we love the round neck - and the price.

Black T-shirt dress
RRP: £7.99
Available from H&M

07/12/2012
