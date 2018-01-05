H&M's New Little Black Dress collection: LBD love!

In this article



















We love a little black dress at this time of year - they go with everything and are a sure fire way to make you look amazing, sexy, sophisticated and slimmer!No wonder they're a wardrobe staple.That's why we are all kinds of crazy about H&M 's latest collection of figure perfecting little black dresses - which all look AH-mazing and are all under £30.00!We can depend on this high street institution to sympathise with our recessionista fashion conumdrums.With A-line smock dresses, body cons, sheer panels and sequins just head to H&M for a little black dress that's guaranteed to make your body and your bank balance look and feel fabulous this season!First up is this T-shirt style number - we love the round neck - and the price.

