H&M's New Little Black Dress collection: LBD love!
  
H&M black dress: Cut out collar
H&M black dress: Cut out collar


We keen on this dip hem dress with cute cut out panels at the collar. It's sexy without being try hard - and it's still under £30.00. How we love you H&M!

Cut out dress
RRP: £29.99
Available from H&M 

07/12/2012
