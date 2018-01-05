|
Art
Women Are Heroes - Paris street art by JR
Street artist JR has used
Having presented his portraits of oppressed female subjects – the victims of war, abuse or discrimination – in Brazil, Liberia, Sierra Leone, Cambodia, India, Belgium and the UK, JR is finally bringing all of his work together for the French exhibit.
Displayed on the bridges and walls along the
Following “Portraits of a Generation”, inspired by events in the suburbs of Paris, and “Face 2Face”, which was displayed in the Middle East, “Women” is the third phase of the
The name refers to the wide-angle lens that requires the photographer to be only centimetres from his subject in order to take the portrait. JR travelled the world to meet his models and convince them to take part in his project. He portrays those who exist on the edge of society, highlighting their plight through his edgy and intimate portraits and instillations.
JR is all about challenging the established. Using unusual spaces to showcase his work, he can reach a much wider audience than a traditional gallery presentation would allow. And, in doing so, he’s able to deal with subjects widely discussed in the media in an innovative manner. With a fresh pair of eyes, so to speak.
The exhibition will remain in
Images: © jr-
Anna-Belle Woollcott
12/10/2009 13:30:00
