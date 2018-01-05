>
Which skirt suits you? Find the right skirt for your shape
  
Skirts for Pear shapes

If you're heavy hipped then longer length skirts that won't cut your legs in the middle are always a good option. Maxi skirts look great on you and help balance your frame, but you don't have to go for a full length skirt every time. 

We love these longer length skirts which all have an A line shape to show off your narrow waist.

1. Mustard skirt, H&M 
2. Crucifix skirt, New Look 
3. Polka dot skirt, Zara 
4. Stripey skirt, New Look 
5. Denim skirt, Pepe Jeans 

Steer clear of ruffles and body con mini skirts. 

For more wardrobe inspiration check out our gallery of fashion must haves for pear shapes. 


Fashion Editor
29/11/2012
Tags Essentials
