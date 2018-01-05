Skirts for Hourglass shapes

Skirts for Hourglass shapes

If you have an hour glass figure you have to make the most of your curves with a pencil skirt or two!

We're obsessed with that Mad Men look so get ready to unleash your inner Joan Harris.



1. Leather skirt, H&M

2. Second Gray skirt, H&M

3. Maroon skirt, New Look

4. Green skirt, River Island