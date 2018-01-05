|
Which skirt suits you? Find the right skirt for your shape
|
|
|
|
Skirts for Hourglass shapes
Skirts for Hourglass shapesIf you have an hour glass figure you have to make the most of your curves with a pencil skirt or two!
We're obsessed with that Mad Men look so get ready to unleash your inner Joan Harris.
For more wardrobe inspiration for your shape check out these key fashion pieces in our hourglass fashion gallery.
|
|
Fashion Editor
29/11/2012
|
Article Plan Which skirt suits you? Find the right skirt for your shape ▼
|