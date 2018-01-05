>
Which skirt suits you? Find the right skirt for your shape
  
Skirts for Hourglass shapes

If you have an hour glass figure you have to make the most of your curves with a pencil skirt or two!

We're obsessed with that Mad Men look so get ready to unleash your inner Joan Harris.

1. Leather skirt, H&M
2. Second Gray skirt, H&M
3. Maroon skirt, New Look
4. Green skirt, River Island

For more wardrobe inspiration for your shape check out these key fashion pieces in our hourglass fashion gallery.


29/11/2012
