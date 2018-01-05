Which skirt suits you? Find the right skirt for your shape

Skirts for Boyish shapes

Skirts for Boyish shapes If you lack a few girlish curves you can easily add them in with a bauble skirt!



These voluminous skirts are perfect for adding some feminine form to your shape.



Here are some of our faves...



1. Green skirt, ASOS 2. Teal sparkle skirt, ASOS 3. Red and black skirt, Vero Moda 4. Pink pattern peplum, Topshop



If you need more stylespiration for your shape then check out these fashion finds for boyish shapes in our fashion gallery. 5. Floral fish print skirt, Bardot

