Skirts for Boyish shapes

If you lack a few girlish curves you can easily add them in with a bauble skirt! 

These voluminous skirts are perfect for adding some feminine form to your shape. 

Here are some of our faves...

1. Green skirt, ASOS
2. Teal sparkle skirt, ASOS
3. Red and black skirt, Vero Moda
4. Pink pattern peplum, Topshop 
5. Floral fish print skirt, Bardot

If you need more stylespiration for your shape then check out these fashion finds for boyish shapes in our fashion gallery.


Fashion Editor
29/11/2012
