Skirts for Cornet shapes 

Which skirt suits you? Find the right skirt for your shape
  
If you have broad shoulders then go for skirts that bring the eye downwards and add volume too. That means pleats, bright colours and interesting textures!

We love these skirts for cornet shaped gals:

1. Hot pink mini skirt, H&M 
2. Blue, Topshop
3. Black, Vero Moda 
4. Powdered pink skirt, Dorothy Perkins

Fashion Editor
29/11/2012
