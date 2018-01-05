|
Which skirt suits you? Find the right skirt for your shape
Skirts for Cornet shapes
Skirts for Cornet shapesIf you have broad shoulders then go for skirts that bring the eye downwards and add volume too. That means pleats, bright colours and interesting textures!
We love these skirts for cornet shaped gals:
1. Hot pink mini skirt, H&M
2. Blue, Topshop
3. Black, Vero Moda
4. Powdered pink skirt, Dorothy Perkins
For more style advice check out our gallery dedicated to fashion picks for Cornet shapes.
29/11/2012
