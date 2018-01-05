|
Which skirt suits you? Find the right skirt for your shape
Skirts for Apple shapes
Skirts for Apple shapesFor women with a rounded stomach, knee length or midi length skirts with bold prints can be a perfect way to slim your silhouette.
We're fans of these choice picks:
1. Black and White, H&M
4. Pepitka, New Look
For more skirtspiration - and other wardrobe must-haves that will look great on an Apple shape figure check out our dedicated fashion gallery!
29/11/2012
