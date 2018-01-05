>
Which skirt suits you? Find the right skirt for your shape
 Photo 6/6 
Skirts for Apple shapes

Skirts for Apple shapes


Skirts for Apple shapes

For women with a rounded stomach,  knee length or midi length skirts with bold prints can be a perfect way to slim your silhouette.

We're fans of these choice picks:

1. Black and White, H&M
2. In The blue pattern, Topshop 
3. Black and gray Vero Moda 
4. Pepitka, New Look 
 
For more skirtspiration - and other wardrobe must-haves that will look great on an Apple shape figure check out our dedicated fashion gallery!


Fashion Editor
29/11/2012
Tags Essentials
Rank this page: 

Don't miss...
Christmas gifts: unique presents for everyoneMeghan Markles best fashion moments throughout the years
Jessica Albas maternity styleRare baby names
Latest… 05/01/2018
Guides
Videos
The Ultimate Style Advice For Women With Small Breasts
Delicate Work: How To Take Care Of Your Underwear
Style Advice All Petite Women Should Live By
Style Advice Women With Big Breasts Need To Know
See all Fashion guides
Holly Fulton catwalk video
See all Fashion videos
 

Don't miss out!

...Join our newsletter
Get the sofeminine latest straight to your inbox
  OK
Find us on...
         