Which skirt suits you? Find the right skirt for your shape

Skirts for Apple shapes

Skirts for Apple shapes For women with a rounded stomach, knee length or midi length skirts with bold prints can be a perfect way to slim your silhouette.



We're fans of these choice picks:



1. Black and White, We're fans of these choice picks:1. Black and White, H&M

3. Black and gray 2. In The blue pattern, Topshop 3. Black and gray Vero Moda 4. Pepitka, New Look For more skirtspiration - and other wardrobe must-haves that will look great on an Apple shape figure check out our dedicated fashion gallery!

For women with a rounded stomach, knee length or midi length skirts with bold prints can be a perfect way to slim your silhouette.