Gucci conquers the Far East: Success in Asia for the Italian fashion house

The Italian fashion house is capitalizing on its success in the Far East by opening a new store in Shanghai.

The new Gucci store in Shanghai. Photo Courtesy of Gucci - Gucci conquers the Far East: Success in Asia for the Italian fashion house
The new Gucci store in Shanghai. Photo Courtesy of Gucci
 

Gucci's Creativ

Frida Giannini. Photo Courtesy of Gucci
e Director Frida Giannini was named International Designer of the Year by the Fashion Editor’s Club (FEC) of Japan on 1st June. She became the first female designer to receive the award. A few days after the ceremony, Giannini opened the new Gucci store in the Golden Eagle gallery in the heart of Shanghai. This 28th Gucci store in China is the first to incorporate Giannini's new store design concepts which have been successful in London, New York, Rome and Hong Kong.

An imprssive 1600 m2 shopping mecca on several floors, the Shanghai store has a huge see-through glass facade which lets in natural light. The interior features the signature Gucci materials marble and rosewood, combined with new ones such as undulating glass, bronze smoked glass, pink polished gold and smoked mirrors, which together reflect the elegance and prestige of the Gucci heritage period. In this fashion temple, modern architecture meets signature iconic elements of the Gucci brand. 

The new Shanghai Dragon handbag. Photo Courtesy of Gucci
To celebrate the opening of the new Shanghai store, Frida Giannini has designed this unique Shanghai Dragon bag, a new limited edition version of the iconic GG Boston. Made of white GG cloth with a red band and Gucci logo, it pays hommage to Chinese culture with two red dragons on the front. The 200 exclusive bags went on sale the day the store opened. 

Further Gucci stores are set to open in China this year.


Sarah Horrocks
06/07/2009
