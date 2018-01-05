Famous fashion designers: Mary Katrantzou

If you prefer to play things safe with block colours, prepare for a wardrobe shake up. Mary Katrantzou is the one designer who can seduce you with the power of print, and London Fashion Week is lucky enough to host her breath-taking designs.



It's one of the most highly anticipated shows of the season - and Mary Katrantzou never disappoints.



The Athenian born mistress of print has gone from a relative unknown to a fashion great in only a few seasons. Having originally studied architecture, Mary Katrantzou swapped structures for structural tailoring and innovative print and set up her own fashion label.



Her optical illusion prints are the focal point of all of her work - and she's previously told Glamour that when it comes to getting work satisfaction nothing beats getting someone who's anti-print to give it a go.



She said: "It's getting them outside their comfort zone, if they feel that they're wearing something that's flattering and are feeling good about it, then we've achieved a small success. It gives me a lot of joy."



She takes her inspiration from all sorts of every day objects to tesselate shapes and create mind boggling prints. Her autumn/winter 2012 collection showcased prints inspired by spoons, typewriter keys and even coathangers.



When it comes to making the ordinary extraordinary, no one does pattern quite like Katrantzou.



Signature style: Optical illusion print and strong structured shapes.



Iconic pieces: The lampshade skirt, the floral trouser suit, the pencil skirt



Celebrity fans: Alexa Chung, Keira Knightley, Solange Knowles, Dianna Agron and Karolina Kurkova to name but a few!



Get the look: If you're keen to rock this look without the designer price tag head to Topshop to try Mary Katrantzou's highstreet collaboration diffusion line.



"It's a daring collection. It offers something to a girl who isn't able to afford the main line and, more importantly, to a girl who's fun," she said.

