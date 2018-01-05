Famous fashion designers: Louise Gray

Like to have fun with your fashion? Then you're probably already obsessed with Louise Gray.



The Scottish born designer's eponymous label is now a regular on the runway at London Fashion Week - and every season it's a riot of colour, pattern, clashing textures and styles.



Her anything goes approach is British eccentricity at it's best and her trademark chaos makes her show one of the most fun and exciting to watch.



The Louise Gray look is quintessentially East End London where anything goes. Experimentation is definitely the key word when it comes to her designs - and she's not afraid to push what's wearable to a whole new limit.



With her own make-up and clothes line at Topshop now, she's democratised her brand so that the mere mortals among us (who can't yet run to those hefty designer prices) can pinch a piece of the style kudos - by using some of her slap.



But really, it's all about the mainline clothes. The standard Louise Gray look is both bohemian and urban with a mix of textures and embellishment and abstract prints.



Every surface is covered in colour, pattern, print and sequins. As Louise told Vogue: "My clothes are always about colour and fun - making a bold statement about the way you dress."



Signature style: Clashing prints, mixed textures, loose fit tailoring and layers.



Iconic pieces: Patterned knee-high boots, patchwork prints, sequin t's



Celebrity fans: Susie Bubble, Barbie



Get the look: Head to Topshop for pieces from the Louise Gray high street collection or raid your local vintage shops for clashing prints and layer up.





