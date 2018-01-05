Famous fashion designers: Ashish

PPQ is the brainchild of design duo Amy Molyneaux and Percy Parker and has become a must-see show at London Fashion Week.



Their one of a kind brand isn't scared of creating strong shapes in bold colours and statement fabrics. And as Amy Molyneaux says, their collections show off "the many sides of a female."



This fashion line has a cult following of music related celebs, no doubt helped by the fact that the brand also runs their own record label, 1-2-3-4 Records. Mixing music with fashion always feels right.



In recent seasons we've been seduced by their school girl shirt dresses, knee high socks and double strap Mary Janes, and particularly by their cat ear caps and kooky sleeves.



They've gone from an insider only brand to a household name that fashionistas covet around the globe.



Their clean cut shapes and feminine tailoring are always given a quirky edge with statement style details - and plenty of head-turning embellishment.



Signature style: Structured pieces with a kooky twist.



Iconic pieces: Cat ear caps at the autumn/winter 2011-2012 collection, their signature drainpipe jeans, embellished leggings and smocks.



Celebrity fans: Jessie J, Caroline Flack, Cheryl Cole, Sophie Ellis Bextor, Daisy Lowe



Get the look: Look for sumptuous fabrics and retro lines - try Beyond Retro for some similar shirt dress looks or try H&M for affordable shift dresses with structured shoulders.

