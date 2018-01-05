Famous fashion designers: Topshop Unique

Topshop's in-house design team have taken to the runway in recent years and their label, Unique has become a mid price designer range that's just within our grasp.



This new label is still finding it's feet and each season at London Fashion Week we've been treated to something new.



From last season's Dalmatian print faux fur and playsuits, to this season's pared back utility wear, this is one label that is always keeping us guessing.



Whether it's a distressed fabrics or ultra chic tailoring, the surprise factor always makes the Unique show one to watch at London Fashion Week.



Not to mention the FROW - Unique is always filled with celeb guests from Alexa Chung, Nicola Roberts and Jameela Jamil, to Olivia Palermo and Pixie Geldof.



What we love most about Unique is the fact they offer accessible designer clothes - they sell via Topshop and on the Topshop website too. A blend of high street meets designer? We're in heaven.



Signature style: Always quirky and always keeping us guessing.



Iconic pieces: So far we've been most obsessed with their military coats and Dalmatian print jumpers.



Celebrity fans: Nicola Roberts and Pixie Geldof



Get the look: Head to Topshop!



