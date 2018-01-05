Famous fashion designers: Vivienne Westwood

Dame Vivienne Westwood is fashion royalty and London Fashion Week would be lost without her on-the-edge punk creations and statement heels.



She's accredited with making the subversive punk style and underground fashion waves acceptable to the mainstream in the seventies and continues to do so today.



Her tartan dresses are her most iconic fashion statements and no Vivienne Westwood collection would be complete without some tartan print and eccentric layering.



Her generous tailoring uses swathes of sumptuous fabric to sculpt exaggerated silhouettes and sexy shapes. And despite having had some 40 years in the industry she still keeps things fresh - there's always a surprise in store at the Vivienne Westwood show.



From models with painted faces to twisted tailoring and multi-textural mish mash, Vivienne Westwood is a fave designer for sofeminine with good reason.



And not only for her fashion credentials, Vivienne Westwood is a fashion designer with a cause. As well as supporting human and civil rights, Westwood has campaigned against climate changes and no longer uses fur in her collections.



There's no rival to her unique brand of Brit pop punk meets heritage chic - so stay tuned for her next collection!



Signature style: Clever drapery, plenty of Harris tweed and tartan, cinched waists and dressing up box experimentation.



Iconic pieces: As well as punky tartan prints and slogan T-shirts, Vivienne Westwood's rubber shoes are pretty iconic - as well as the Vivienne Westwood logo.



Celebrity fans: Helena Bonham-Carter, Leona Lewis, Nigella Lawson, Pamela Anderson to name but a few!



Get the look: To get a piece of Vivienne Westwood style start with a blow out statement purchase like one of her patent wallets or small scale handbags.



Alternatively go high street hunting and pick up some tartan print. This dress from ASOS is very Vivienne - and very pocket friendly.







