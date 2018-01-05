|
London Fashion Week designers: The ones to watch at LFW
Burberry London Fashion Week
No London Fashion Week would be complete without the Burberry Prorsum climax. This highly hush-hush show only invites the fashion elite to their exclusive show, which is always an A-list affair.
But aside from the glamour and hype, what Burberry is really about is quintessentially British tailoring.
While Burberry doesn't aim to shock, they stick to what they do best - investment pieces, made to last.
Signature style: Classic tailoring, classic colours and classic coats.
Iconic pieces: The Burberry trench coat, Burberry umbrella and that tartan print.
Celebrity fans: Kate Middleton, Emma Watson, Reese Witherspoon, Kate Bosworth, Jessica Alba, Keira Knightley.
Get the look: If Burberry is outside of your budget (sad but true), there's only one alternative - pick up a Burberry inspired trench from the high street. We recommend Karen Millen or Reiss for quality tailoring with an on-trend twist.
Ursula Dewey
14/09/2012
