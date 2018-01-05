Burberry London Fashion Week

No London Fashion Week would be complete without the Burberry Prorsum climax. This highly hush-hush show only invites the fashion elite to their exclusive show, which is always an A-list affair.



The FROW is always an impressive mix of models, MP's, movie stars and it-girls. Last season's show had Alexa Chung, Will.i.am, Clemence Poesy, Mario Testino and Rosie Huntington Whiteley all sat together - and that's just one tiny percentage of the need-to-know names and faces that attended. But aside from the glamour and hype, what Burberry is really about is quintessentially British tailoring.



The have a long history of style, since being established in 1901 and their classic tailoring, fine lines and quality designs still dominate the fashion scene today.



Chief creative officer Christopher Bailey described their signature style to Harpers Bazaar as: "Disheveled elegance, beautiful craftsmanship with something a bit broken up." English heritage fashion is at the core of Burberry with classic tweed, scarves, flat caps and traditional trenches all updated with a directional design each season.



While Burberry doesn't aim to shock, they stick to what they do best - investment pieces, made to last.



Signature style: Classic tailoring, classic colours and classic coats.



Iconic pieces: The Burberry trench



Celebrity fans: , Emma Watson, Kate Bosworth, Jessica Alba, Keira Knightley.



Get the look: If Burberry is outside of your budget (sad but true), there's only one alternative - pick up a Burberry inspired trench from the high street. We recommend Karen Millen or Reiss for quality tailoring with an on-



