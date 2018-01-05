>
>

Victoria by Victoria Beckham: The new collection

Our favourite Spice Girl turned designer has done it again, for the second time this week at New York Fashion Week, VB has impressed with her sleek design and Fashion forward style.

Posh paraded her latest capsule collection for her secondary Fashion line, Victoria by Victoria Beckham - the more affordable of her two runway Fashion ventures.


But before you get too excited, prices for dresses start at a steep £500 - which is still much less than her Victoria Beckham Fashion line. Ouch.

We always knew it must cost a lot to look as groomed as Victoria. Still, whether these cute creations are beyond your budget, there's still a satorial Fashion lesson to be learnt about what to wear next season.


The Victoria collection proved that pastel hues and candy shop colours aren't last season yet - we can expect to be wearing more of these shades next summer; mint greens, pastel pinks and light lemon shades as well as plenty of pared down floral print and block wedges.

And with signature Victoria Beckham tailoring, the collection was full of A-line frocks - super flattering!

Nice work VB!

