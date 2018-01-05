bridal lingerie by Fred & Ginger

Satin and Silk Chiffon Negligee

Luxurious French silk satins and crinkle chiffons embellished with the most beautiful of Swarovski crystals. Inspired by the ‘pin-up’ girls of the 1950’s Fred and Ginger’s bridal lingerie collection embodies glamour and sophistication.



Every aspect of your wedding day should be special and your underwear is no different. London design house Fred & Ginger produce exquisite lingerie for brides that perfectly balances seductive with demure.



The elegant and subtle designs by creative director, Victoria Holt, include beau bras and knickers, boleros jackets, kimonos, peephole thongs and corsets in subtle and seductive, antique ivory.



The whole collection is designed in London and manufactured in the UK to the highest standards of quality.



Prices range from £75 - £280.

The bride: Satin and Silk Chiffon Negligee, £180 and Peephole Knickers, £65

The groom: Satin Boxers £70









