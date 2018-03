Bolero Jacket and Beau Bra

The bride wears: Bolero Jacket, £110, Beau Bra, £138 and Beau Knickers, £80



We say:

Beau bras emphasize shape in the most flattering manner. Brides to be with larger busts look particularly beautiful in this uplifting style. The Bolero is flirty and feminine and the bow detail on the bra and the knickers is a lovely girlie touch.