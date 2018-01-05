>
Something new: bridal lingerie by Fred & Ginger
French silk satin and Chiffon Corset with lace trim

French silk satin and Chiffon Corset with lace trim


Fred & Ginger's exceptional bridal lines are available in a variety of colour ways: grey Beau Bra (£138) and Beau Knickers (£80).


For stockist infomation see www.fred-and-ginger.com or call 020 8678 7572.

To buy Fred & Ginger lingerie online click here.



Credits:
Photography: Shane Woodward
Hair: Felix courtesy of Trevor Sorbie International
Make-Up: Justine Martin
Jewellery: Courtesy of Erikson Beamon
Styling: Victoria Holt and Shane Woodward
Location: Courtesy of Painshill Park, Cobham
Car: Chelsea Cars

French silk satin and Chiffon Corset with lace trim




French silk satin and Chiffon Corset with lace trim, £250

 




02/11/2009
