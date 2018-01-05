>
>
>
Autumn - Winter
Loud and proud - brighten up your life
  
Coast red one-shoulder dress
In this article

Coast red one-shoulder dress


Red dress:

Coast - Mylee one-shoulder red dress - £135

www.coast.com
Fashion Editor
30/01/2010
Tags Autumn - Winter
Rank this page: 


Don't miss...
The Most Iconic Hairstyles From The Year You Were BornHot celebrity men in uniform
Jessica Albas maternity styleYour Yearly Horoscopes 2017
Latest… 05/01/2018
Guides
Videos
The Ultimate Style Advice For Women With Small Breasts
Delicate Work: How To Take Care Of Your Underwear
Style Advice All Petite Women Should Live By
Style Advice Women With Big Breasts Need To Know
See all Fashion guides
Holly Fulton catwalk video
See all Fashion videos
 

Don't miss out!

...Join our newsletter
Get the sofeminine latest straight to your inbox
  OK
Find us on...
         