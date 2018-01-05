>
>
>
Autumn - Winter
Loud and proud - brighten up your life
  
Monsoon Summerso one-shoulder maxi dress
In this article

Monsoon Summerso one-shoulder maxi dress


Purple dress:

Monsoon - Summerso purple maxi dress
£160

www.monsoon.co.uk
Fashion Editor
30/01/2010
Tags Autumn - Winter
Reader ranking:5/5 
Rank this page: 


Don't miss...
Christmas gifts: unique presents for everyoneMeghan Markles best fashion moments throughout the years
100 baby names fit for a royalCelebrity pregnancies: Cute bumps
Latest… 05/01/2018
Guides
Videos
The Ultimate Style Advice For Women With Small Breasts
Delicate Work: How To Take Care Of Your Underwear
Style Advice All Petite Women Should Live By
Style Advice Women With Big Breasts Need To Know
See all Fashion guides
Holly Fulton catwalk video
See all Fashion videos
 

Don't miss out!

...Join our newsletter
Get the sofeminine latest straight to your inbox
  OK
Find us on...
         