The 'He's Just Not That Into You' actress, Ginnifer Goodwin, wore a knee length electric blue Vionnet dress to the Golden Globes. She teamed the sensational colbot number with a clutch by Judith Leiver and stacked hidden platform 'Maniac' heels by Brian Atwood.





Image:© MARCOCCHI GIULIO/SIPA