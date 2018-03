Orange dress - Samantha Harris

Wearing Orange



Samantha Harris in carpet skimming orange ruffles



The 'Dancing with Stars' US presenter, Samantha Harris, was truly daring in an Ina Soltani gown in orange. The ruffle-front dress featured a plunging neckline and was perfectly complimented by the stars fuss-free make-up and hair.





Image:© MARCOCCHI GIULIO/SIPA