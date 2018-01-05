>
>
>
Autumn - Winter
Clarks Release Special Edition 60th Anniversary Desert Boots
 Photo 7/7 
Clarks celebrate 60 years: 2000s The Original Desert Boot is Reborn

Clarks celebrate 60 years: 2000s The Original Desert Boot is Reborn


Nathan Clark's original design with taken from the Clark archive and painstakingly reproduced to create a Boot exactly as Nathan first created it. It features English suede original stitching and full leather-board runner.

All Clark's 60th Anniversary Desert Boots come in a specially designed box accompanied by a souvenir booklet and an exclusive key ring made from the same material as the boot. The Liberty print, purple tassel and denim Desert Boots are designed exclusively for women. Priced £89 each, available from www.clarks.co.uk


- Clarks celebrate 60 years: 2000s The Original Desert Boot is Reborn


Fashion Editor
02/10/2009
Tags Autumn - Winter Essentials
Rank this page: 


Don't miss...
The massive rose gold trendChristmas gifts: unique presents for everyone
Meghan Markles best fashion moments throughout the yearsNew celebrity couples
Latest… 05/01/2018
Guides
Videos
The Ultimate Style Advice For Women With Small Breasts
Delicate Work: How To Take Care Of Your Underwear
Style Advice All Petite Women Should Live By
Style Advice Women With Big Breasts Need To Know
See all Fashion guides
Holly Fulton catwalk video
See all Fashion videos
 

Don't miss out!

...Join our newsletter
Get the sofeminine latest straight to your inbox
  OK
Find us on...
         