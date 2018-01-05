Clarks celebrate 60 years: 2000s The Original Desert Boot is Reborn

Nathan Clark's original design with taken from the Clark archive and painstakingly reproduced to create a Boot exactly as Nathan first created it. It features English suede original stitching and full leather-board runner.



All Clark's 60th Anniversary Desert Boots come in a specially designed box accompanied by a souvenir booklet and an exclusive key ring made from the same material as the boot. The Liberty print, purple tassel and denim Desert Boots are designed exclusively for women. Priced £89 each, available from www.clarks.co.uk









