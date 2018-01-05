Jimmy Choo for H&M... and it's not just shoes

Introducing Jimmy Choo for H&M





It’s almost here! On the 14th of November 2009, Jimmy Choo for H&M arrives in 200 H&M stores worldwide – we predict queues at dawn.



You’re probably thinking fabulous footwear, right? Not only is there gorgeous party shoes, but there’s also women’s wear, accompanying accessories and a men’s wear collection too.



The Jimmy Choo for H&M collection includes glamorous details such as crystals, studs, fringing and animal prints on clutches, day bags, triple length belts, chokers, cuffs and earrings.



Clothes include dresses, jumpsuits and leather leggings (are you brave enough?) - outfits are finished with fake-fur gilets, sequined cardigans and embroidered tops. The look is gloss goth -a polished and lively version that’s more opulent than occult.



Naturally, the shoes are fabulous! We love these high heeled cheetah print patent sandalettes - and they're only £79.99.



"The Jimmy Choo collection for H&M is full of fun, one-off items with an accessible and glamorous identity made with stylish materials, emphasised with colour and embellishment” said Tamara Mellon, Founder and President, Jimmy Choo, “I wanted to create pieces that would reach a cool and young customer with a fashionable and independent sense of spirit."



"I love the really high strappy sandals with lots of decoration and attitude, matched with clean-cut, 80s-inspired clothes” said Margareta van den Bosch, creative advisor at H&M, “Designer Tamara Mellon always shows her amazing shoes with equally amazing clothes, and we wanted to offer our customers a complete collection."

Prices start at £14.99. Set your alarm for the 14th... We think you might want to get there early!

