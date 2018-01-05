>
>
>
Autumn - Winter
Jimmy Choo for H&M... and it's not just shoes
  
The shoes - patent ankle cuffs
In this article

The shoes - patent ankle cuffs


Image © H&M
Fashion Editor
22/10/2009
Tags Autumn - Winter
Rank this page: 


Don't miss...
The massive rose gold trendChristmas gifts: unique presents for everyone
Meghan Markles best fashion moments throughout the yearsPerfect baby names for February
Latest… 05/01/2018
Guides
Videos
The Ultimate Style Advice For Women With Small Breasts
Delicate Work: How To Take Care Of Your Underwear
Style Advice All Petite Women Should Live By
Style Advice Women With Big Breasts Need To Know
See all Fashion guides
Holly Fulton catwalk video
See all Fashion videos
 

Don't miss out!

...Join our newsletter
Get the sofeminine latest straight to your inbox
  OK
Find us on...
         