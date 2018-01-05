Albums
Jimmy Choo for H&M... and it's not just shoes
The clothes - long and sexy
Fashion Editor
22/10/2009
Autumn - Winter
Article Plan
Jimmy Choo for H&M... and it's not just shoes
Jimmy Choo hits the high street
Jimmy Choo for H&M - The look
The look - shocking blue dress & fake-fur gilet
Jimmy Choo for H&M - The Look
The look - one-shoulder dress with studs
The look - fringed frocks and animal print
The look - plunging necklines in sparkling black
The look - girlie embroidery & vampish leather
The accessories - day bags
The accessories - day bags
The accessories - evening bags
The accessories - evening bags
The accessories - cuffs & bracelets
The shoes - zebra print & crystal sandals
The shoes - peep-toe boots
The shoes - studded sandals
The shoes - shocking blue
The shoes - strappy studded sandals
The shoes - studwork pumps
The shoes - zebra pumps
The shoes - new gladiator flats
The shoes - patent strappy sandals
The shoes - patent ankle cuffs
The shoes - red patent and strappy
The boots - flat and funky
The boots - sleek grey
The boots - more than thigh-high
The clothes - dresses and tops
The clothes - dresses
The clothes - long and sexy
The clothes - short and sparkly
The clothes - skin tight trousers
The clothes - gilets & jackets
The belts - studs and super sizes
The belts - sharp and studded
The scarves - blue hues
...and a peek at the boys
