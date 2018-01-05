|
Pussycat Doll Kimberly Wyatt launches online fashion range
|
|
In this article
Beautiful Movements
Kimberly Wyatt has launched her own range of apparel and an organic beauty product line on Dipdive.com. Her new fashion & beauty store is called Beautiful Movements
Kimberly Wyatt, one of the Pussycat Dolls, has recently been confirmed as a celebrity judge on Sky1 HD’s forthcoming dance show: GOT TO DANCE.
But even though she’s busy girl with TV and music commitments she’s found the time to launch Beautiful Movements, her own online store.
The Beautiful Movements store features a range of exclusive Kimberly Wyatt T Shirt, Tank and Sweatshirt designs along with hand-picked products from the Love the Planet organic beauty range.
|
|
Fashion Editor
17/11/2009
|
Article Plan Pussycat Doll Kimberly Wyatt launches online fashion range ▼
|