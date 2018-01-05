>
Autumn - Winter

Pussycat Doll Kimberly Wyatt launches online fashion range

Beautiful Movements
Kimberly Wyatt has launched her own range of apparel and an organic beauty product line on Dipdive.com. Her new fashion & beauty store is called Beautiful Movements

Kimberly Wyatt, one of the Pussycat Dolls, has recently been confirmed as a celebrity judge on Sky1 HD’s forthcoming dance show: GOT TO DANCE.

But even though she’s busy girl with TV and music commitments she’s found the time to launch Beautiful Movements, her own online store.

The Beautiful Movements store features a range of exclusive Kimberly Wyatt T Shirt, Tank and Sweatshirt designs along with hand-picked products from the Love the Planet organic beauty range.


17/11/2009
