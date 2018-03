In this article









Kimberly says...

“I created the Beautiful Movements apparel as a way for my supporters to share what the site is all about. Self-expression, honesty, loving yourself and embracing differences.” Said Kimberly,



“The goal was to create walking pieces of art that can inspire change with a simple question. What is Beautiful Movements?"



We say:

We’re loving that Kimberley is branching out on her own and creating Beautiful Movements off stage as well as on!