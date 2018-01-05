Roxy Terry White snow boots

Roxy Snow Boots – Roxy Terry White - £59.95 – www.quicksilver-roxy.co.uk



We say:



Ordinarily we would never advocate snow boots but when it snows there is no footwear as fashionable as the moonboot. Trust us. You will be the envy of EVERYONE if you rock into town on a winter’s night rocking Roxy. There is a black version too. Get a pair delivered to your door - click here.





DISCOUNT ALERT:



Quicksilver/Roxy are giving 10% off on Christmas order so what are you waiting for? Honestly, it’s like you enjoy having freezing cold toes!



Use voucher code: quikroxychristmas09



(valid until 24/12/09)

