Acne: London Fashion Week AW 2012 Show Report
The palette for the upcoming seasons included ruby red and maroon, shades of green with flashes of neon, hints of khaki and mint. A colour scheme of urban cool with a military twist.
Leather was also made an appearance alongside denim and puffy knits.
Accessories, in the form of over-sized bags, completed the collections generous proportions.
Our favourite was the ravishing leather or furry clutch bags in crisp white and pastel pink - cute.
