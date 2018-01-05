>
>

Acne: London Fashion Week AW 2012 Show Report

Acne autumn/winter 2012 ©Pixelformula - Acne: London Fashion Week AW 2012 Show Report
Acne autumn/winter 2012 ©Pixelformula
Acne’s a/w 2012 collection combined over-sized coats and blazers, cropped trousers and slit pencil skirts teamed with enormous restricted belts to compliment the waist.

The palette for the upcoming seasons included ruby red and maroon, shades of green with flashes of neon, hints of khaki and mint. A colour scheme of urban cool with a military twist.

Leather was also made an appearance alongside denim and puffy knits.

Accessories, in the form of over-sized bags, completed the collections generous proportions.

Our favourite was the ravishing leather or furry clutch bags in crisp white and pastel pink - cute.


Watch the Acne autumn/winter 2012 show highlights video 



21/02/2012
05/01/2018
