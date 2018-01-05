>
Amanda Wakeley catwalk report - London Fashion Week S/S 2011

 
Amanda Wakeley catwalk report - London Fashion Week S/S 2011
Amanda Wakeley - London Fashion Week S/S 2011

Amanda Wakeley
London Fashion Week - Spring/Summer 2011
www.amandawakeley.com

What the press are saying: 

'The fluid collection of silk dresses from Amanda Wakeley made an impression on day 5, with muted tones of stone, mushroom and oyster the models strutted in loose fitting feminine dresses with front panel seams and spider web threads. With shocking blue cascading in floor length gowns, Wakeley has perfected the art of grown up glamour.'
CK, soFeminine.co.uk

'Amanda Wakeley delivered a simply stunning collection of gowns for her S/S 11 collection, kicking off her show with a number of loose white silk dresses, with gathered backs and cross over straps. These were teamed with oversized disk-like neck armour, shining in the glare of the cameras.'
Emily Cater, The Collective Review

Images © Ray Tang / Rex Features/REX/SIPA
Fashion Editor
22/09/2010
