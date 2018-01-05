|
Antoni & Alison: London Fashion Week AW 2012 Show Report
And nowhere was that more in evidence than at Antoni & Alison.
The designer duo sent models down the catwalk in simple shifts where the only variation in style was in sleeve length.
Hemlines were demurely kept on the knee and necklines were on the high side. A few maxis slipped through too but again the silhouette was kept minimal.
What Antoni & Alison added to this collection of plain frocks was a lesson in digital printing! Texture, shape and even shading was added in cleverly applied prints.
The effect was almost what you'd call tromp l'oeil. Even dimensions were altered by the process.
The nice thing about this minimalist collection was that it not only pays homage to British heritage prints but in a nod to austerity Britain, the garments are priced in the hundreds rather than the thousands.
Refreshing.
