Antonio Berardi: London Fashion Week AW 2012 Show Report

Antoni Berardi: London Fashion Week AW 2012 Show Report

Anotnio Berardi autumn/winter 2012 ©Pixelformula - Antonio Berardi: London Fashion Week AW 2012 Show Report
Anotnio Berardi autumn/winter 2012 ©Pixelformula
Shapes, curves, and sculpturing the body were presented in Antonio Berardi’s collection which captured the balance of femininity, beauty and strength.

Pleats, shifts and fitted dresses with beautiful cuts that left us in awe - all refreshingly wearable pieces for autumn/winter 2012.

With over-sized coats and sharp tailoring, the collection oozed elegance from each beautifully crafted piece.

The colours ranged from intense orange - a stand-out shade this year - along with pastel pink.

Flashes of teal contrasted with monochrome gowns giving models a fierce look toned down with the mohair sweaters - set to be our pullover of choice for the colder months.

Antonio Berardi’s AW 2012 collection has us wishing for next winter already... almost.

Watch the Antoni Berardi autumn/winter 2012 show highlights video 



Fashion Editor
21/02/2012
