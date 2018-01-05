|
Antonio Berardi: London Fashion Week AW 2012 Show Report
|
Pleats, shifts and fitted dresses with beautiful cuts that left us in awe - all refreshingly wearable pieces for autumn/winter 2012.
With over-sized coats and sharp tailoring, the collection oozed elegance from each beautifully crafted piece.
The colours ranged from intense orange - a stand-out shade this year - along with pastel pink.
Flashes of teal contrasted with monochrome gowns giving models a fierce look toned down with the mohair sweaters - set to be our pullover of choice for the colder months.
Antonio Berardi’s AW 2012 collection has us wishing for next winter already... almost.
Watch the Antoni Berardi autumn/winter 2012 show highlights video
