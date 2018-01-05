>
Aquascutum: London Fashion Week AW 2012 Show Report

Aquascutum autumn/winter 2012-2013 © Pixelformula - Aquascutum: London Fashion Week AW 2012 Show Report
Aquascutum autumn/winter 2012-2013 © Pixelformula
Kicking off with a distinctly military theme, Aquascutum gave us a lesson in how to wear khaki for 2012-2013.

The collection kept within the realms of British heritage but provided a fresh edge with strict silhouettes and 3/4 length gloves.

Gorgeous coats, jackets and outwear in navy and black topped off buttoned up white shirts, simple dresses in ankle lengths and loose, flowing trousers.

The knee-length midi skirt was also very much in evidence worn with boots for just a hint of leg or an ankle boot for a flash of calf.

Graceful dresses were also utilitarian but retained softness in the round necks and loose bias cuts.

Elsewhere heavy textured tweed and leather lent weight to the collections severe lines and cuts.

Though the late arrival of cream and beige lightened the tone a little, the collection - like so many this season - was somber with an abundance of dark colors, blacks and grays.

Aside from what was going on on the catwalk, the show was somewhat stolen by Harry Styles and James Corden. We love unlikely fashionistas.

Watch the Aquascutum autumn/winter 2012 show highlights video




21/02/2012 15:26:00
