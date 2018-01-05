Ashish: London Fashion Week AW 2012 Show Report Ashish Show Report: AW12 Ashish are one of our London Fashion Week highlights every time LFW comes round.



This season was no different as their collection took us on a spiritual journey from the Ganges to the grunge movement of the nineties and beyond.



Festival chic and celebratory wear was the order of the show with oversized motifs demanding "Be Happy" and "Inquire Within" while peace signs and smiley faces harked back to acid trips of the nineties.



With an abundance of sequins and yin yan signs, hippy dippy tie dye, rainbow swirls and casual jackets, Ashish was all about the world peace and finding your inner zen while the world struggles with financial turmoil.



Bringing back the positive peace vibes through colour, texture and motifs we were charmed by the collection although we'll only feel truly comfortable rocking this look in the trendy east end of London or bohemian Brighton.



Nose to ear piercing and headscarves gave an Indian aspect to the finished look while sparkles and sequins added glamour.



Ashish made yoga, peace mantras and the psychedelic look like a lot of fun.



And now we're torn - minimal military a la Unique or fun and games as seen at Meadham Kirchhoff and Ashish - which style to rock?



The only answer? Both. But one thing is sure, our autumn/winter wardrobe is going to have something for every mood. Watch the Ashish Autumn/winter 2012 show highlights video



