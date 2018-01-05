Basso & Brooke autumn/winter 2012-2013 ©Pixelformula Basso & Brook : London Fashion Week AW 2012 Show Report Basso & Brooke delivered yet another crowning collection for autumn/winter 2012 showing that prints really are at the top of the fashion most-wanted list.



Playful colors have always what this fun and flirty design duo do best and their cut-out collage of neons,deep reds, yellows,blues and autumnal tones made for an eclectic show.



But it was their diigital prints that were really something to behold. Patterns were a-plenty as the collection mixed geometric shapes, moon-lit landscapes danced down the runway.



The trousers suit was the uniform of choice along with tailored dresses and sporty sweaters - but it was the across the board use of the mid-length cut off point that caught our attention.



Now moving onto our weakness, shoes. The wedge is having its fashion moment as the fine feet of yet another collection were strictly wedge-ing in.



For Basso and Brook we saw neon streaks complimenting gray shades, straps and the the socks and sandals look - amazing.



The pack of brunette dominated models wore messy low- knot buns and casual center partings. Make-up was quietly dramatic with the 'red-wine effect' being reversed for bright red pouts outlined in deep purple shades and accentuated eyebrows.



Accessories were at a minimum but when they appeared it was the satchel that was the style mode du jor in block reds, whites and full-on prints.

Watch the Basso & Brooke autumn/winter 2012 show highlights video





You might also like... The full Basso & Brooke A/W 2012 collection London Fashion Week Autumn/Winter 2012 Street Style @ LFW





