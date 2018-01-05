Bora Asku: London Fashion Week AW 2012 Show Report The inspiration for Bora Asku's A/W 2012 collection today was the "outside" artist Henry Darher and his stories and pictures of the Vivian Girls in The Realms of the Unreal.



Pretty pinks, sweet peaches, greys and whites were the colours of choice but this season even Bora Asku came down with a bit of print fever.



Starting with his signature bows, the collection moved to incorporate a range of styles from babydoll dresses, synched-in waists and puff-collars.



But it wasn't just the clothes that stood out as model's faces were shrouded in ethereal headgear with light grey lips giving a bit of drama to the otherwise innocent tone.



If there's one thing we've noticed it's that the power of print is really taking hold as today's collections pay homage to pattern and digital images!





