Burberry Prorsum: London Fashion Week AW 2012 Show Report

Burberry Prorsum London Fashion Week AW 2012 Show Report

Burberry Prorsum autumn/winter 2012 ©Pixelformula - Burberry Prorsum: London Fashion Week AW 2012 Show Report
Burberry Prorsum autumn/winter 2012 ©Pixelformula
A traditional country theme reigned at Burberry Prorsum AW 2012 with the brand proudly bearing all the hallmarks of British heritage style from the off.

Classic, understated color combinations of navy blue, kahki green, and rustic burgundy sat alongside splashes of English mustard.

Flat caps, cuffed gloves, charming bow belts in the accessories, as well as the heavy use of tweed and check fabrics underscored the British gentry feel.

However what could have been almost twee was given an updated-edge with leather and studs.

Proportions were played with to great effect. Waists were cinched while hips, shoulders and sleeves were softly emphasized with drapery and fat pockets.

Even the bomber was given a puffier, softer make-over.

The great British countryside was given a nod with golden fox details to sketches of British wildlife printed on tees.

We loved this back-to-the-classics collection from Burberry. Utterly delectable.

Watch the Burberry autumn/winter 2012 show highlights video


Gemma Kayim
21/02/2012
