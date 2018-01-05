Burberry Prorsum: London Fashion Week AW 2012 Show Report Burberry Prorsum Show Report AW12 The Burberry show is always a highlight for both the celebrity spotting and the trend forecasting.



Along with the fashion elite, high profile style setters Rosie Huntington Whitely, Kate Bosworth and Alexa Chung were among the front row stars causing a scene.



And as for the collection? It was decidedly country chic with flat caps and textured hardwearing fabrics; tweed and leather.



Relief was found in bursts of color, mustard yellow waist belts, khaki green and navy stripes.



With the trademark trench updated with oversized pockets and two tone panels, and A-line striped skirts in a murky palette of browns and mud green, Burberry did utility with a country twist.



Cute bows and frilled mid-length pencil skirts kept things feminine while the mood was kept somber with the almost oppressive use of dark hues.



With austerity ringing in our ears Burberry reminded us that while it's time to get serious we can still look tailored and well put together.



A hint of humor was found in the graphic T's that featured owls and robins - quintessentially British wildlife.



The accessories we can't wait to acquire included the striped umbrella's, bright gloves and bow waist belts. Cute, stylish, but not twee. Watch the Burberry Prorsum autumn/winter 2012 show highlights video



