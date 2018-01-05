>
>

Burberry Prorsum: London Fashion Week AW 2012 Show Report

Burberry Prorsum: London Fashion Week AW 2012 Show Report

Burberry Prorsum Show Report AW12 - Burberry Prorsum: London Fashion Week AW 2012 Show Report
Burberry Prorsum Show Report AW12
The Burberry show is always a highlight for both the celebrity spotting and the trend forecasting.

Along with the fashion elite, high profile style setters Rosie Huntington Whitely, Kate Bosworth and Alexa Chung were among the front row stars causing a scene.

And as for the collection? It was decidedly country chic with flat caps and textured hardwearing fabrics; tweed and leather.

Relief was found in bursts of color, mustard yellow waist belts, khaki green and navy stripes.

With the trademark trench updated with oversized pockets and two tone panels, and A-line striped skirts in a murky palette of browns and mud green, Burberry did utility with a country twist.

Cute bows and frilled mid-length pencil skirts kept things feminine while the mood was kept somber with the almost oppressive use of dark hues.

With austerity ringing in our ears Burberry reminded us that while it's time to get serious we can still look tailored and well put together.

A hint of humor was found in the graphic T's that featured owls and robins - quintessentially British wildlife.

The accessories we can't wait to acquire included the striped umbrella's, bright gloves and bow waist belts. Cute, stylish, but not twee.

Watch the Burberry Prorsum autumn/winter 2012 show highlights video



You might also like...
The full Burberry Prorsum A/W 2012 collection London Fashion Week Autumn/Winter 2012 Street Style @ LFW




  

22/02/2012
Rank this page: 

Don't miss...
The most memorable movie kisses of all timeFoods that you can easily grow at home
Celebrity kids: Celebs with their offspringThis Week's Eastenders Spoilers
Latest… 05/01/2018
Guides
Videos
The Ultimate Style Advice For Women With Small Breasts
Delicate Work: How To Take Care Of Your Underwear
Style Advice All Petite Women Should Live By
Style Advice Women With Big Breasts Need To Know
See all Fashion guides
Holly Fulton catwalk video
See all Fashion videos
 

Don't miss out!

...Join our newsletter
Get the sofeminine latest straight to your inbox
  OK
Find us on...
         