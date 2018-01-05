Christian Blanken: London Fashion Week AW 2012 Show Report Sporting simplicity got a whole lot chicer as Christian Blanken merged his classic sporty style with hard-edged tailoring, space aged metallic's, Grecians silks and exotic animal skins.



Earthy tones met with futuristic fashion as a largely neutral collection was spruced up with juicy tomato reds and fluid, shimmering metallics.



Style of the season, the trouser suit, was back in full force as viscose jerseys and contrast panelled blazers were teamed with skin-tight skinny trousers; adding yet more momentum to LFW12's recurring theme of power dressing.



Dresses were simple but beautiful - from tough leather tunics, slinky razor-front silks and complex floor-length draped designs. There were a few surprises too as shearling jackets and fur funnel necked tunics took an unexpected turn on the catwalk.



Make-up focused on large, metallic eyes and light pink/nude lips by MAC, with Liza Smith using Minx for moody mauve/brown manicures.



And, straighteners at the ready, we think we spot a major hair trend as yet another host of models strutted down the catwalk with poker-straight locks.



Shoes were kept straight to the point, in simplistic pointed stilettos in metallics or black.



Blanken's signature sportswear aesthetic evolved into a luxe, linear look with an emphasis on elegant functionality - a move that we definitely approve of!

Watch the Christian Blanken Autumn/winter 2012 show highlights video

