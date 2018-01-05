>
>

Christopher Kane : London Fashion Week AW 2012 Show Report

Christopher Kane : London Fashion Week AW 2012 Show Report

- Christopher Kane : London Fashion Week AW 2012 Show Report
As the designer who can move even the most hard-faced fashionistas with his constantly evolving forward thinking style - Christopher Kane's autumn/winter 2012 collection did not disappoint.

This season Kane's collection was a seductive take on dirty grunge which took us from dark flower gardens to deep, dangerous jungle with leather trims, ebony three-dimensional flowers, panther prints and a dappled effect almost as eye-catching as moonlight upon water.

Solid, structured tailoring contrasted with shimmering iridescent blues, violent purples and seductive reds which created a hypnotic edge to the fabrics.

The collection on the whole was a much moodier, sensual move from his spring/summer look - those leather trims, PVC bondage style shoes and broody eyebrows sexed-up even the most demure shift dress.

The key trends from this season were all there, leather, florals, prints, midi hem lines and a don't-mess-with-me tailoring but Kane's direction left all competition paling into the background.

Always a step ahead, there's no question that this is where Kane will stay this season.

A stand-out show from one of our favourite Scots.

Watch the Unique Autumn/winter 2012 show highlights video



You might also like...
The full Christopher Kane A/W 2012 collection London Fashion Week Autumn/Winter 2012 Street Style @ LFW




  

23/02/2012
Rank this page: 

Don't miss...
DIY Valentine's Day Gifts: romantic ideas to surprise your loveNext Week's Emmerdale Spoilers
Tricks and tips for an active new year50 of the most beautiful castles in the world
Latest… 05/01/2018
Guides
Videos
The Ultimate Style Advice For Women With Small Breasts
Delicate Work: How To Take Care Of Your Underwear
Style Advice All Petite Women Should Live By
Style Advice Women With Big Breasts Need To Know
See all Fashion guides
Holly Fulton catwalk video
See all Fashion videos
 

Don't miss out!

...Join our newsletter
Get the sofeminine latest straight to your inbox
  OK
Find us on...
         