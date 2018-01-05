Christopher Kane : London Fashion Week AW 2012 Show Report As the designer who can move even the most hard-faced fashionistas with his constantly evolving forward thinking style - Christopher Kane's autumn/winter 2012 collection did not disappoint.



This season Kane's collection was a seductive take on dirty grunge which took us from dark flower gardens to deep, dangerous jungle with leather trims, ebony three-dimensional flowers, panther prints and a dappled effect almost as eye-catching as moonlight upon water.



Solid, structured tailoring contrasted with shimmering iridescent blues, violent purples and seductive reds which created a hypnotic edge to the fabrics.



The collection on the whole was a much moodier, sensual move from his spring/summer look - those leather trims, PVC bondage style shoes and broody eyebrows sexed-up even the most demure shift dress.



The key trends from this season were all there, leather, florals, prints, midi hem lines and a don't-mess-with-me tailoring but Kane's direction left all competition paling into the background.



Always a step ahead, there's no question that this is where Kane will stay this season.



A stand-out show from one of our favourite Scots.

