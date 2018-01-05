Clements Ribeiro: London Fashion Week AW 2012 Show Report

Feminine prints and plenty of texture took to the runway for the Clement Ribeiro show.
The husband and wife duo sent models down the runway in checkered jackets, oversized boyfriend cardigans, cashmere and knitwear with bright bursts of block color in pink, electric blue and aquamarine.
Clement Ribeiro Autumn/Winter 2012 is all about a fresh take and reaching out to a broader audience, seen in the youthful cut of cloth and the bold fuchsia jumpsuits which were a perfect setup to add that pop of color.
For those who like to keep it moderate, tailored trousers and mohair coats made an appearance keeping it stylish, relaxed and comfy.
Much of Clements Ribeiro was eighties influenced with a strong folkloric vibe with lashings of punk. Leather was a key fabric, used on waist belts, to clash with the softer tea dresses in decorative prints.
The models hair was up in relaxed beehives embracing the eighties with black headbands, contrasted with candy pink lips - cute.
Watch the Clement Ribeiro autumn/winter 2012 show highlights video