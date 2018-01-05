Corrie Nielsen AW2012 collection ©PixelForumla Corrie Nielsen: London Fashion Week AW 2012 Show Report Corrie Nielsen's autumn/winter 2012-2013 collection was a dramatic affair with tartan prints making a strong style statement - a tribute to highland whimsy as gothic Scottish 'widows' were sent down the runway at Somerset House.



Hem lengths were decidedly midi but cut with an excess of fabric giving extra inches and volume.



With austerity being the mood of the moment, this feeling was translated in the almost clergyman style long coats and head to toe coverage of dresses in deepest black.



The collection also referenced gothic Victoriana with puff ball sleeves, cinched waists, high collars and bustles in the show stopping finale pieces - full bodied skirts in black and white check, and the billowing silk dress coat.



Hair was pinned in demure buns and faces were fresh with a hint of mascara and a red lip, while skin was dewy and etched with tartan print across the face.



Pheasant feathers flashed from headpieces while wrists glimmered with lost jewels - a pearl cuff or a diamante jewel catching the winter sun.



Tailoring was super structured with geisha style dresses and the palette was decidedly grey, navy and of course, black.



Our favourite pieces were the tartan dresses overlaid with a cobweb of sheer black chiffon.

Watch the Corrie Nielsen autumn/winter 2012 highlights



