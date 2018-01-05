>
Craig Lawrence: London Fashion Week AW 2012 Show Report

Craig Lawrence autumn/winter 2012
Craig Lawrence autumn/winter 2012
Craig Lawrence who has dressed the likes of Bjork, Daisy Lowe and Lady Gaga formed his collection around technical knitwear which he powerfully marked on clutching pencil skirts and slinky knitted trousers which fell gracefully from lean limbs.

He teamed these pieces with off the shoulder, long and short sleeves - ingenious designs for whatever the weather, come rain, snow or shine as the classic crop top (very nineties) also made an emergence with a contrasting line of intense orange which broke up the running theme of earthy browns.

Craig Lawrence’s collection featured the chunky snood while other accessories included a head wrap to punctuate the collection with extra attention to detail

Overall his show was highly creative with very wearable - we can't wait to get our hands on those pencil skirts.





The full Craig Lawrence A/W 2012 collection




  
20/02/2012
