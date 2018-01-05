|
Emilio de la Morena: London Fashion Week AW 2012 Report
His was firmly in the austere-is-here camp and silhouettes were sensible, putting functionality first with sex appeal added via reflective fabrics, patent panels and leatherwork.
High waisted skirts and shift dresses accentuated waspish waists while capes with gothic hoods seemed to reference traditional Spanish dress, something the designer spent time researching before coming up with this offering.
For form flattering shifts and skirts it's not possible to fault Emilio de la Morena.
The range of textures added interest to shapes which were repeated in slightly reworked styles.
Wine red and burgundy shades punctuated a palette of black, white, teal and the occasional blue haze.
Hair, like at many autumn/winter shows this London Fashion Week, was low key and low maintenance, decorated with a single bow, while make-up focused on hyper real skin and heavy brows for an adolescent beauty verging on Lolita.
Watch the Emilio de la Morena Autumn/winter 2012 show highlights video
Ursula Dewey
23/02/2012
