Erdem : London Fashion Week AW 2012 Show Report Favourite fashion house of First Ladies, Princesses and of course us mere mortals, Erdem had a lot of important eyes watching and waiting.



Pupils widened as this season saw a break away from his signature floral prints as Erdem Moralioglu turned up the temperature with alluring sheer black lace numbers and even a bit of leather to add some sex appeal.



Lime greens, flashes of fluro yellow, shocking pinks, cobalt blues and flickers of painterly colour saw the collection turn towards a slightly fluro-gothic direction with sheer blacks and mesh detailing.



We even spied a few baroque flourishes and deco-florals - with black on white lace layering and reflective fabrics - the Jazz era meets Erdem in ernest.



There were still the regular Erdem essentials; structured twin-sets, pencils skirts, shifts and synched waists, but this collection was decidedly more adventurous, even flirtatiously sixties in its ladylike charm.



Shoes were where the collection reached out and called our name with an amazing array of statement courts and ankle boots. in everything from demure black to acid-yellow.



Make-up was chic with blushing cheeks and feline flicks creating a youthful, understated beauty that complimented the collection perfectly.

Watch the Erdem Autumn/winter 2012 show highlights video

