Felder Felder autumn/winter 2012 ©Pixelformula Felder Felder: London Fashion Week AW 2012 Show Report Like Germanic fashion with a rock n roll twist? Us too. That's why Felder Felder are always at the top of our list of go-to shows for London Fashion Week. With a wearable and distinctly bright collection of swirling cosmos prints and metallic skater dresses and skirts the collection was an upbeat tribute to color and texture play.



From chunky knit jumpers paired with reflective leather to fur trimmed coats and silky body suits, the Felder Felder sisters offered an eclectic mix of pattern teamed with simplistic touches.



As with other shows this London Fashion Week, there was a reference to the Great Gatsby twenties era with beaded dresses and bodies, with flapper-esque beading - shimmying flirtatiously and creating a flash of movement with every step.



Dresses and skirts favored the midi length but the Felder duo were in two minds when it came to belts. From micro to statement, waist belts came in two sizes, little or large.



With the usual spunk, Felder Felder delivered a wearable and lived in collection with lashings of hard and fast glamour.



We are still lusting after the chunky metallic block heels that had a naughty winter peep toe.



Hair was worn loose with a lived in feel - making the Felder Felder girl one who likes to party, wear something memorable and still emerge from a good time had, looking effortlessly chic.



Yep. We want to be a Felder Felder girl. Watch the Felder Felder show highlights video



You might also like... The full Felder Felder A/W 2012 collection London Fashion Week Autumn/Winter 2012 Street Style @ LFW





