>
>

Fyodor Golan: London Fashion Week AW 2012 Show Report

Fyoder Golan autumn/winter 2012 ©Pixelformula - Fyodor Golan: London Fashion Week AW 2012 Show Report
Fyoder Golan autumn/winter 2012 ©Pixelformula
Skater skirts and detailed embellishments inspired by Russian life were seen on the catwalk for Fyodor Golan - ‘Welcome to the Machine’ A/W 2012 collection.

Another strong theme which prominently sauntered down the catwalk was that of wildlife as Fyodor Golan's fluid dress creations evoked butterflies and glimmering beetles.

Fyodor Golan assemble of outfits were show stopping, edgy and bold aimed at the adventurous among us which continued with the make-up. Whilst the skin was pale and fair, colour leapt from the eyes and lips as did gothic piercings and nose rings. Mystic green was brushed underneath the eyelids, and a glossy deep shade of mauve was painted over the lips while hair was contoured into cage like masks made from braids and careful hair styling.

The piece de resistance was an emerald green model painted head to toe in glitter in an otherworldly showstopping feathered and silk evening dress.

The weird and wonderful was unquestionably mastered by the 2012 Fashion Fringe award winning duo; we can't wait to indulge our inner alternative.


Watch the Fyodor Golan autumn/winter 2012 show highlights video





Fashion Editor
20/02/2012
