Giles : London Fashion Week AW 2012 Show Report Giles Deacons' collection for autumn winter was a mix of neglect and decay with gothic opulence to produce a show that was truly inspiring.



Ignoring the tendency to concentrate on structural simplicity and play with pattern like other designers we've seen this season, Giles produced an utterly stunning array of clothes which showcased his creative force.



Dark glamour was the center piece of this collection with masculine velvet suits, ghoulish gowns, high-drama dresses and of course those incredible feathered head-dresses.



A-line ball gowns were cut from a cloth whose print put us in mind of the debris of a neglected Victorian mansion, with copper crystals and burnt edged holes creating a melancholy pattern.



Deacon admits that The National Gallery and The National Portrait Gallery played a huge role in his collection and explained the large sense of history that is seen in the Victoriana shapes and is found in the frailty of the forgotten.



Models looked almost deathly with pale faces and haunting eyes that stared silently down the run-way.



Weird and wonderful and sometimes a little bit out there, if Giles carries on down this stunning yet sinister path we cannot wait for next season's dark fairytale.

You might also like... The full Giles A/W 2012 collection London Fashion Week Autumn/Winter 2012 Street Style @ LFW





